3 months ago
Gilead's HIV combination therapy succeeds in four late-stage studies
May 30, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 3 months ago

Gilead's HIV combination therapy succeeds in four late-stage studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday its combination treatment for HIV met the main goal in four late-stage studies, paving the way for regulatory submissions.

The company is testing bictegravir in combination with emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (FTC/TAF) in the trials.

"This investigational single tablet regimen brings together the potency of...bictegravir, with the demonstrated efficacy and safety profile of the FTC/TAF backbone," said Norbert Bischofberger, Gilead's Chief Scientific Officer.

The company said it planned to submit applications for approvals in the United States and the EU this year. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

