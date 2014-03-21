FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. lawmakers ask Gilead about Sovaldi pricing
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. lawmakers ask Gilead about Sovaldi pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers have asked for a briefing from Gilead Sciences Inc on the price of new hepatitis C drug Sovaldi.

A letter to Gilead from Democrats in the House Energy & Commerce Committee asks for information on Sovaldi discounts to payors and patients.

The recently approved medicine, seen as a breakthrough in the treatment of the serious liver disease, costs about $84,000 per patient.

Gilead shares were down 4 percent in morning trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.