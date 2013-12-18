FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Gilead to submit new drug application for Sofosbuvir and Ledipasvir in Q1 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc : * Announces SVR12 rates from three phase 3 studies evaluating a once-daily

fixed-dose combination of Sofosbuvir and Ledipasvir for genotype 1 hepatitis

c patients * Results of the 24-week arms from ion-1 will be available in Q1 2014 * Announces topline results from 3 phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of

genotype 1 chronic hcv infection * Says is finalizing its regulatory filing for sofosbuvir/ledipasvir, aims to

submit a new drug application in Q1 2014. * Source text

