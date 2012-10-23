UPDATE 2-Gilead 3rd-quarter profit beats Wall Street estimates

* Adj EPS $1.00 vs Street view $0.94

* Revenue rose 14 pct to $2.43 bln

* Full-year sales forecast raised to $9.1 bln-$9.2 bln

* Shares rise about 3 percent after hours (Adds analyst comment, byline; updates share price)

By Deena Beasley

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its outlook for full-year sales on strong demand for its antiviral drugs, sending its shares up 3 percent.

Adjusting for one-time items, the company earned $1.00 a share in the third quarter, beating the average Wall Street estimate of 94 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Gilead reported a strong quarter, with the top-line beat generated by particularly strong Truvada sales, good Complera growth, and solid Viread sales,” Wells Fargo analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research note.

He expects the strong quarter to restore momentum to Gilead’s shares going into next month’s Annual Meeting of the Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, which will feature key data on several experimental treatments for hepatitis C.

Gilead is the world’s largest maker of branded drugs to treat the human immunodeficiency virus, the cause of AIDS, but its near-term future is tightly linked to progress with an experimental hepatitis C drug acquired with its $11 billion buyout of Pharmasset.

The company said it could file as early as mid-2013 for regulatory approval of its hepatitis C treatment regimen. The liver-destroying virus is estimated to infect up to 170 million people worldwide.

Several drugmakers, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co , Abbott Laboratories and Vertex Pharmaceuticals , are racing to develop more effective, easier-to-use hepatitis C treatments expected to bring in billions of dollars in revenue once approved.

“Gilead delivered another good quarter ... we can have confidence in an array of growth drivers,” John Milligan, Gilead’s president and chief operating officer, said on a conference call with analysts and investors.

Gilead’s third-quarter sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 9 percent to $865.4 million, which was short of the $876 million expected by analysts, according to numbers published by BMO Capital Markets. Sales of HIV drug Truvada rose 8 percent to $804.2 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $762 million.

Net income totaled $675.5 million, or 85 cents per share, down from $741.1 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $2.43 billion. Analysts had expected $2.34 billion.

Gilead said it now expects full-year net product sales of $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion, an increase of $200 million from its prior top-end estimate.

The company’s shares, which fell 2.2 percent to close at $64.91 on Nasdaq, were about 3 percent higher at $66.75 after hours. (Reporting By Deena Beasley. Editing by Andre Grenon)