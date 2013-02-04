Gilead 4th-quarter net profit rises 15 pct, HIV drug sales beat

* 4th-qtr net profit rises 15 pct to $762.5 mln

* Revenue rises 18 pct to $2.59 bln

* Forecasts 2013 product sales of $10-10.2 bln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on Monday reported a 15 percent increase in quarterly net profit as sales of its flagship HIV drugs exceeded Wall Street estimates and total revenue rose by 18 percent.

For full-year 2013, the company forecast net product sales of $10 billion to $10.2 billion.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $762.5 million, or 47 cents per share, from $665.1 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 6 percent to $917.5 million, which beat the $874 million expected by analysts, according to numbers published by ISI Group. Sales of HIV drug Truvada rose 12 percent to $832.7 million, surpassing analysts’ estimate of $793 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent to $2.59 billion. Analysts expected $2.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.