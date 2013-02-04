FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead 4th-quarter net profit rises 15 pct, HIV drug sales beat
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Gilead 4th-quarter net profit rises 15 pct, HIV drug sales beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 4th-qtr net profit rises 15 pct to $762.5 mln

* Revenue rises 18 pct to $2.59 bln

* Forecasts 2013 product sales of $10-10.2 bln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on Monday reported a 15 percent increase in quarterly net profit as sales of its flagship HIV drugs exceeded Wall Street estimates and total revenue rose by 18 percent.

For full-year 2013, the company forecast net product sales of $10 billion to $10.2 billion.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $762.5 million, or 47 cents per share, from $665.1 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 6 percent to $917.5 million, which beat the $874 million expected by analysts, according to numbers published by ISI Group. Sales of HIV drug Truvada rose 12 percent to $832.7 million, surpassing analysts’ estimate of $793 million.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent to $2.59 billion. Analysts expected $2.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.