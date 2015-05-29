FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese pharmaceutical firms recall ginkgo biloba products
#Healthcare
May 29, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese pharmaceutical firms recall ginkgo biloba products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Several Chinese pharmaceutical companies have recalled their ginkgo biloba products due to quality issues with the extracts, in further evidence highlighting food safety issues in China.

Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday some of their ginkgo biloba products failed to meet national standards.

Ginkgo biloba tablets are popular in some parts of Asia, such as China, with companies often marketing them as dietary supplements that help improve memory.

“The company has recalled the products in the market and stopped production immediately with the in-house made extracts,” Xinbang said in a statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Xinbang said there were some quality problems with their own extracts and were working with relevant authorities to rectify the situation.

Friday’s announcements came a week after Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd made a similar move to remove its products from the shelves. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
