UPDATE 1-Ginkgo Residential Trust files for IPO of up to $250 mln
March 19, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ginkgo Residential Trust files for IPO of up to $250 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Intends to list on the NYSE under symbol “GNKO”

* Says Baird is underwriting the IPO

March 19 (Reuters) - Ginkgo Residential Trust Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on buying, renovating and managing mid-market apartment communities in the southern United States, said it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GNKO.”

Ginkgo Residential was formed to continue the business of BNP Residential Properties, which was taken private in early 2007.

“Through this offering, we are reintroducing BNP’s executive management team, business strategy and a substantial portion of its apartment portfolio to the public markets,” the trust said in its preliminary prospectus.

Ginkgo Residential plans to use a part of the proceeds to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

Robert W. Baird & Co will underwrite the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.

