FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Mexico's GISSA to pay $296 mln for Spain's Infun
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 23, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 9 months ago

Mexico's GISSA to pay $296 mln for Spain's Infun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's conglomerate Grupo Industrial Saltillo, or GISSA, said on Wednesday it agreed to buy Spain-based auto parts maker Grupo Infun for 280 million euros ($296 million) in a bid to expand in Europe and gain a foothold in Asia.

Privately held Infun, which supplies global automakers, had sales of 207 million euros last year, GISSA said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

Barcelona-based Infun has iron smelting operations in Spain, Italy and China and ironworks in Spain and China. GISSA will pay for the deal with $60 million in cash and up to $326.5 million bank loans, the statement said. ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.