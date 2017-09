Jan 19 -

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani has left Houston-based law firm Bracewell & Giuliani, where he was a name partner for more than a decade, to join another firm, Greenberg Traurig, as chair of its cybersecurity and crisis management practice.

The Texas firm will shed the Giuliani name and be known as Bracewell going forward.

