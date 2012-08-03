FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fragrance maker Givaudan confirms targets after H1 beats views
August 3, 2012 / 5:00 AM / in 5 years

Fragrance maker Givaudan confirms targets after H1 beats views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan c onfirmed its mid-term targets on Friday, saying it expects to continue to outgrow markets over the next five years after posting a s harply higher first half profit.

The Geneva-based company, which makes food flavours as well as fragrances for Dior and Prada perfumes, reported a 68 percent higher net profit of 201 million Swiss francs ($206.06 million)on sales of 2.1 bil lion francs driven by strong growth in emerging markets.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 198 million francs on sales of 2.1 billion.

Givaudan backed existing targets, including a rise in sales of up to 5.5 percent, provided the broader market grows up to 3 percent.

U.S. peer International Flavors & Fragrances is due to publish its second-quarter results next Wednesday, while Germany’s Symrise reports on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9755 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
