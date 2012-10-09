Givaudan confirms targets as Q3-sales up 14.4 pct

ZURICH, 9 Oct (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term goals on Tuesday as third quarter sales came in at the high end of expectations, helped by a positive currency impact and growth in emerging markets.

The Geneva-based company, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada perfumes, expects to outgrow markets over the next five years. Givaudan reiterated a mid-term target for sales growth of up to 5.5 percent, against expectations for broader market growth of 2 to 3 percent, and an industry leading operating profit margin.

The group, which competes with German Symrise, American International Flavors & Fragrances and unlisted Swiss Firmenich, reported third quarter sales of 1.105 billion Swiss francs ($1.18 billion), compared to 966 million a year ago.

Analysts had on average forecast sales of 1.078 billion Swiss francs ($1.16 billion). ($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9335 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Andrew Thompson)