FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Givaudan recalls nearly 4,000 pounds of beef tallow in United States
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 18, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Givaudan recalls nearly 4,000 pounds of beef tallow in United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Givaudan, the world’s biggest fragrance and flavours maker, recalled about 3,950 pounds (1,800 kilos) of beef tallow products because they hadn’t been presented for inspection at the U.S. point of entry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The products, used in the production of powdered beef flavour, had been manufactured by York Food Pty Ltd in Australia. They were imported through Chicago, used to make beef flavour, and then shipped to locations in Ohio and Texas.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement late on Monday that without inspection there was the risk of adverse health consequences. The USDA said Givaudan had received no reports of adverse reactions.

A Givaudan spokesman in Switzerland did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.