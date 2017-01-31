FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Givaudan sees 2-3 pct increase in raw material prices in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 31, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 7 months ago

Givaudan sees 2-3 pct increase in raw material prices in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan is expecting raw material prices to rise 2-3 percent this year and has already taken steps to raise prices to compensate for this, the group's chief executive told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"Last year, raw materials were 0-1 percent (higher) and this year we expect to see an increase of 2-3 percent that we ... already took action to compensate through price increases," Gilles Andrier said in a telephone interview.

Givaudan shares were down 5.8 percent at 0810 GMT after the group posted net profit and a dividend for 2016 that missed expectations. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.