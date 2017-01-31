Givaudan sees 2-3 pct increase in raw material prices in 2017

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan is expecting raw material prices to rise 2-3 percent this year and has already taken steps to raise prices to compensate for this, the group's chief executive told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"Last year, raw materials were 0-1 percent (higher) and this year we expect to see an increase of 2-3 percent that we ... already took action to compensate through price increases," Gilles Andrier said in a telephone interview.

Givaudan shares were down 5.8 percent at 0810 GMT after the group posted net profit and a dividend for 2016 that missed expectations. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)