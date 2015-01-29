FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Givaudan expects 2015 sales growth in line with last year
January 29, 2015

Givaudan expects 2015 sales growth in line with last year

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan expects sales growth this year to be on a similar level as last year, below the average growth rate it targets over the mid term, as the environment should stay challenging, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We anticipate that the market conditions will remain the same this year. Recent comments from core clients also indicate this,” Gilles Andrier told Reuters in a telephone interview following the publication of the group’s full-year results.

The group confirmed its mid-term guidance for 4.5-5.5 percent like-for-like sales growth after net profit rose 15 percent last year, helped by higher sales in emerging markets and cost cuts. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

