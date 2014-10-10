Givaudan confirms mid-term targets as Q3 sales meet expectations

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Givaudan, the world’s biggest maker of flavours and fragrances, on Friday confirmed its financial targets after strong sales in its division that makes perfumes helped third-quarter sales meet analysts’ expectations.

The company, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada, said sales on a like-for-like basis rose 4.3 percent to 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.17 billion), in line with the average estimate for 1.11 billion francs in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.9532 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)