FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Givaudan first-quarter sales edge higher despite franc shock
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 10, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Givaudan first-quarter sales edge higher despite franc shock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest fragrance and flavours maker Givaudan said on Friday that sales edged higher despite a strong Swiss franc after Switzerland’s central bank abandoned a cap on the currency earlier this year.

“The product pipeline and win rates were sustained at a high level,” said the Geneva-based firm, which repeated its mid-term goal of an average growth rate of 4.5-5.5 percent over the five years to 2015.

Sales in the first three months stood at 1.09 billion Swiss francs ($1.12 billion), compared with 1.087 billion a year earlier and higher than the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Nearly three months ago, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly removed its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, which sent the currency soaring and stoking fears for Switzerland’s export-heavy economy. ($1 = 0.9756 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.