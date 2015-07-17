FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Givaudan first-half profits rise on cost-cutting, backs targets
July 17, 2015 / 5:08 AM / 2 years ago

Givaudan first-half profits rise on cost-cutting, backs targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan said first-half net profit rose more than 11 percent on cost-cutting, lower taxes and a pension scheme gain.

The Geneva-based firm confirmed its mid-term goal to grow between 4.5 and 5.5 percent every year, assuming the overall market grows 2 to 3 percent. Givaudan confirmed its pledge to return more than 60 percent of free cash flow to shareholders, maintaining a leverage ratio target of less than 25 percent.

Net profit for the first six months stood at 339 million Swiss francs ($354.34 million) from 305 million francs year-ago.

The net result beat analyst expectations, which averaged 302 million francs.

$1 = 0.9567 Swiss francs Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
