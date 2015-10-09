FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Givaudan maintains mid-term targets after slight earnings beat
#Switzerland Market Report
October 9, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Givaudan maintains mid-term targets after slight earnings beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan on Friday maintained its financial targets as sales fell less than expected in the nine months to September.

The company said in a statement it still expects annual organic sales growth of 4.5-5.5 percent for the five years through to 2015.

Givaudan, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada, said sales fell 0.5 percent to 3.296 billion Swiss francs ($3.42 billion), slightly above the average estimate for 3.285 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.9658 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
