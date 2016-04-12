FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Givaudan says Q1 sales 1.152 bln Sfr, matching poll estimate
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 12, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Givaudan says Q1 sales 1.152 bln Sfr, matching poll estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - Givaudan, the world’s biggest fragrance and flavours maker, on Tuesday confirmed its mid-term targets as it posted first-quarter sales numbers in line with analysts’ expectations.

Sales in the first three months of 2016 were up 5.6 percent at 1.15 billion Swiss francs ($1.21 billion), matching up with the forecast in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Geneva-based Givaudan also confirmed its mid-term goal of 4-5 percent annual sales growth through 2020. ($1 = 0.9539 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.