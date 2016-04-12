Givaudan says Q1 sales 1.152 bln Sfr, matching poll estimate

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - Givaudan, the world’s biggest fragrance and flavours maker, on Tuesday confirmed its mid-term targets as it posted first-quarter sales numbers in line with analysts’ expectations.

Sales in the first three months of 2016 were up 5.6 percent at 1.15 billion Swiss francs ($1.21 billion), matching up with the forecast in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Geneva-based Givaudan also confirmed its mid-term goal of 4-5 percent annual sales growth through 2020. ($1 = 0.9539 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)