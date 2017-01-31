FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Givaudan raises dividend, confirms guidance after FY profit misses poll
January 31, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 7 months ago

Givaudan raises dividend, confirms guidance after FY profit misses poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan raised its dividend and confirmed its mid-term guidance after net profit grew less than expected in 2016.

Fragrance and flavour makers, which supply ingredients, but also increasingly finished products to food groups, personal care and cosmetics firms and perfume makers, are grappling with sluggish demand for consumer goods in many markets.

"We aim to outpace the market with 4-5 percent sales growth and a free cash flow of 12-17 percent of sales," the Geneva-based company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it also intended to maintain its practice of increasing its dividend every year. For 2016 the company proposed a dividend of 56 Swiss francs, up from 54 francs for 2015.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill

