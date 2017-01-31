UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales

* Full-year net profit rises 3 pct to 644 mln Sfr

* Reuters poll average estimate was for 696 mln Sfr

* Proposes dividend of 56 Sfr per share, below poll avg

* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan shares fell 4.5 percent on Tuesday after its 2016 earnings and dividend disappointed investors and analysts feared sluggish demand from emerging markets could drag on into 2017.

Fragrance and flavour makers supply ingredients and some finished products to food groups, personal care and cosmetics firms, as well as perfume makers.

"We have to grow strongly in high-growth markets overall. Obviously there's going to be ups and downs," Chief Executive Gilles Andrier told Reuters on Tuesday.

Andrier said he expected demand in eastern Europe and Russia to remain sluggish, but that the impact of the Indian government's withdrawal of high-value notes would last no no longer than a month or two. Last week consumer goods giant Unilever said the measure would give 2017 a weak start.

Geneva-based Givaudan, which competes with Germany's Symrise and U.S. group IFF, confirmed its 2020 guidance to grow sales on average 4-5 percent and to generate free cash flow of 12-17 percent of sales.

Underlying sales grew 4.2 percent in 2016 to 4.66 billion Swiss francs ($4.68 billion), the company said.

This implied growth of 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter, according to calculations by Credit Suisse analysts, based on sales growth of 5.1 percent in the first nine months of year.

Asia Pacific and Latin America were among the regions where sales growth was hit, according to the company's results.

Givaudan also reported lower-than-expected 2016 net profit of 644 million francs and a decline in profitability that Andrier attributed to investment and the dilutive effect of its Spicetec acquisition.

Andrier said Givaudan was committed to raising its dividend as it continued to grow. For 2016, the company proposed paying out 56 francs per share, below the 57.3 franc estimate in the Reuters poll.

He said price increases would fully offset an expected 2-3 percent rise in raw material prices this year.

Andrier also said it was too early to assess how Donald Trump's presidency would affect Givaudan.

"It is a bit early to comment on U.S. macroeconomics, but if wages increase, interest rates are stable or go up and corporate taxes go down, that can be a good environment for industrial companies," he said.