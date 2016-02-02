UPDATE 2-Givaudan staying tuned on emerging markets after year-end sales rally

* FY net profit 635 mln Sfr, beats expectations

* Sales fall 0.2 pct to 4.396 bln Sfr

* Proposes 54.0 Sfr dividend per share vs 54.3 Sfr poll avg

* Confirms mid-term targets (Adds CEO comments, market reaction)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan upped profit margins to record levels last year and lifted sales in the last months of 2015, sending shares upward against the falling Swiss blue-chip index on Tuesday.

But even as emerging markets boosted the company to a fourth-quarter sales comeback after a challenging year’s start, Givaudan remained cautious on their growth and may be looking to major clients to set the pace.

“If we listen to the news wires on macroeconomics but also to our clients, every one of our large clients who have recently reported are quite cautious over 2016,” Chief Executive Gilles Andrier told Reuters.

“It doesn’t mean it won’t be good, it doesn’t mean it won’t be bad but, again, the list of countries where you have uncertainty is a bit longer than usual.”

Givaudan’s growth strategy relies on gains in emerging markets through 2020, which would see sales in designated “high growth” markets from China and Brazil to Mexico, Vietnam and Nigeria overtake those of mature markets.

The company counts the world’s largest food makers and fragrance manufacturers amongst its major clients. A few, Andrier contended, faced struggles last year.

Consumer goods group Unilever also performed better in emerging markets in 2015, beating full-year sales expectations, but is now bracing for volatility and tougher market conditions in 2016.

Paul Polman, chief executive of the Anglo-Dutch group, picked out slower economic growth in China as one source of uncertainty, a consideration for Givaudan as well.

”All in all, we grew 10 percent in China last year,“ Andrier said. ”So we are back to the normalised growth rate that we’ve seen over the past years. Obviously, we have to be careful looking ahead.

“There are uncertainties in China, but there are uncertainties in many parts of the world,” he said.

Shares were up 0.6 percent at 1440 GMT after opening up 1.6 percent on Tuesday. Analysts lauded the group’s profitability and accelerated fourth-quarter sales growth.

“Rock-solid results from Givaudan,” Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said in a note. “We expect ongoing headwinds in full-year 2016.”

Net profit rose 12.7 percent to 635 million Swiss francs ($623.40 million) in 2015 on cost-cutting measures and a new tax break, while sales, hurt by a strong Swiss franc and challenges in emerging markets, fell 0.2 percent year-on-year.

After factoring out currency and acquisition effects, sales rose 2.7 percent in the year, Givaudan said.

The group proposed a dividend of 54.0 francs per share, just short of analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll for 54.3 francs per share.