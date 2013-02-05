FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Givaudan hikes dividend after 2012 net profit beats poll
February 5, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Givaudan hikes dividend after 2012 net profit beats poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan hiked its dividend and confirmed its mid-term targets after strong demand for its ingredients for toothpastes, deodorants and washing powder pushed full-year net profit ahead of forecasts.

Net profit rose to 411 million Swiss francs ($452.37 million), said the group, which competes with German Symrise and U.S. firm International Flavors & Fragrances . This was ahead of an average forecast of 392 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Givaudan will propose a cash dividend of 36 francs for 2012, up 64 percent from 2011 and higher than the 26.1 francs expected by analysts in the poll.

$1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

