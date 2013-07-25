Givaudan first-half net profit jumps 36 pct, beats poll

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it wanted to continue outgrowing its peers after first-half net profit rose by a better-than-expected 36 percent, helped by lower financing costs and a lower tax rate.

Net profit jumped to 271 million Swiss francs, ahead of a forecast for 215 million francs in a Reuters poll, the Geneva-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

Givaudan confirmed its mid-term guidance of 4.5-5.5 percent annual organic sales growth.