Reuters logo
Givaudan sales fall unexpectedly in the third quarter
#Market News
October 10, 2013 / 5:09 AM / 4 years ago

Givaudan sales fall unexpectedly in the third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term guidance on Thursday, even as sales fell unexpectedly in the third quarter.

The company, which makes fragrances for Dior and Prada perfumes, said sales fell 1.1 percent to 1.09 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) compared to 1.1 billion a year ago.

This fell short of the average analyst forecast for a 3.3 percent rise to 1.14 billion in a Reuters poll.

The Geneva-based firm confirmed its mid-term guidance of between 4.5 and 5.5 percent underlying annual sales growth, against average growth of about 2 to 3 percent for the market as a whole.

