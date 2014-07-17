FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Givaudan confirms targets after first-half net profit beats poll
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 17, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Givaudan confirms targets after first-half net profit beats poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets after first-half net profit rose 13 percent, helped by strong volume gains and lower operational costs.

The Swiss firm and its peers are benefitting from strong demand for flavours for snacks and ready-to-eat dishes and fragrances for perfumes and detergents, notably in emerging markets, where ever more consumers can afford these products.

Net profit rose to 305 million Swiss francs ($339.76 million), ahead of a forecast for 276 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The company confirmed it wants to outgrow the market over the midterm with underlying sales growth of 4.5-5.5 percent per year. ($1 = 0.8977 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.