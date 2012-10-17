FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
October 17, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

Given Imaging says looking at strategic options for the co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Israeli medical device maker Given Imaging Ltd said it was evaluating a potential merger or sale of the company after receiving expressions of interest from a range of parties.

Other options under review include a strategic alliance or purchase of assets, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Given Imaging’s Nasdaq-listed shares rose 8 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at $15.27 Wednesday.

Given Imaging, which makes capsule endoscopy products, said it a panel of its Chairman and two independent directors will direct the review of options.

The company acquired this month ingestible pill monitoring technology from U.S. based private company The SmartPill Corporation. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

