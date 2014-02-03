FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Given Imaging gets FDA clearance for colon camera pill
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

Given Imaging gets FDA clearance for colon camera pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Camera-in-a-pill maker Given Imaging said on Monday it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for a pill to provide visualisation of the colon that has a global market of 3 million procedures a year.

The pill, called the PillCam Colon, may be used for detection of colon polyps in patients after an incomplete optical colonoscopy, the Israeli medical device maker said.

There are 750,000 patients in the United States alone who experience an incomplete colonoscopy each year, Given Imaging said, and they often incur additional costs, along with the inconvenience and risk associated with other procedures to complete the colorectal examination.

Given Imaging is a developer of technology for visualising, diagnosing and monitoring the digestive system, including its PillCam, a swallowed capsule endoscope.

In December, medical device maker Covidien PLC said it would acquire Given Imaging for $860 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by March 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.