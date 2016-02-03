FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Gjensidige says expects dividend to grow in coming years
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Insurer Gjensidige says expects dividend to grow in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Gjensidige expects to raise its ordinary dividend in coming years, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The company earlier on Wednesday proposed a higher-than-expected dividend for 2015, while its fourth-quarter pretax profit was slightly below analysts’ forecasts.

“There is reason to think the ordinary dividend will grow,” CEO Helge Leiro Baastad told the company’s earnings conference, while adding the company would also continue to pay extraordinary dividends when appropriate.

Gjensidige’s shares traded 2.1 percent higher for the day at 0855 GMT. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.