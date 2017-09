OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Gjensidig :

** Considers to issue tier 1 and tier 2 capital

** Proposes the annual general meeting on April 8 to authorize the administration to issue:

** Tier 2 capital (subordinated bond) limited up to NOK 150 mln

** Tier 1 capital (fondsobligasjon) limited up to NOK 150 mln

