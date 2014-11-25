FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Gjensidige keeps financial targets unchanged
November 25, 2014

Norway's Gjensidige keeps financial targets unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian non-life insurance firm Gjensidige maintained its long term financial targets in a strategy update on Tuesday and said it aimed to reduce claims costs by 2018.

Gjensidige said it still aims to keep its return on equity above 15 percent and its dividend payout ratio over 70 percent of net profit.

The firm said it aimed to cut claims costs by 400 to 500 million crowns ($59-$74 million) by 2018 and looked to keep its combined ratio in the lower half of its 90 to 93 percent target range.

“However, unexpected high levels of large losses and weather events represent the main contributors to loss ratio volatility and could push the annual combined ratio towards and above the higher end of the target range,” it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

