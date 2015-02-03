FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Gjensidige to buy PZU's Lithuanian unit for EUR 54 mln
February 3, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Gjensidige to buy PZU's Lithuanian unit for EUR 54 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurance firm Gjensidige has agreed to buy the Lithuanian unit of Eastern Europe’s biggest insurer PZU for 54 million euros ($61.22 mln), it said on Tuesday.

“The acquisition is in line with Gjensidige’s strategy to grow in the Nordic region and the Baltics,” the Norwegian insurer said in a statement.

Gjensidige said its market share in Lithuania will increase to around 21 percent from 7 percent if the transaction, expected to be closed by the beginning of the third quarter this year, goes through.

The purchase of PZU Lietuva is expected to affect Gjensidige’s strategic capital buffer by around 500 million Norwegian crowns ($65.55 mln), it said. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) ($1 = 7.6279 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

