FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gjensidige Q2 pretax profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Gjensidige Q2 pretax profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian non-life insurer Gjensidige posted second-quarter pretax earnings above expectations on Tuesday due to few large claims in the period and premium growth.

Gjensidige said its pretax profit fell to 1.64 billion Norwegian crowns ($202.63 million) from 1.75 billion a year earlier, beating expectations for 1.32 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm’s combined ratio dropped to 79.4 percent from 81.2 a year earlier, against expectations for 84.2 percent.

A combined cost ratio below 100 indicates an underwriting profit, meaning an insurer is receiving more in premiums than it is spending on its operations and paying out in claims.

Gjensidige said it still aimed to keep its return on equity above 15 percent and an annual combined ratio of 90 to 93 percent. It repeated the ratio was expected to be in the lower half of the target range in the short and medium term. ($1 = 8.0937 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.