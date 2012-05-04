UPDATE 2-Lower claims, stronger sales boost Gjensidige profit

* Q1 pretax profit NOK 1.43 bln vs 880 mln seen in poll

* General insurance improvement, mild winter gave boost

* Shares rise 5.8 pct (Adds analyst, share)

By Victoria Klesty

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest insurer Gjensidige saw a substantial improvement in its general insurance operations and lower claims during the mild winter, resulting in surprise 75 percent rise in pretax January-March profit, boosting its shares.

Shares in Gjensidige rose 5.8 percent in early trade on Friday, outperforming a 0.3 percent decline in the Oslo benchmark index.

The company said the macroeconomic situation for the Norwegian general insurance operations is deemed to be good, but Denmark’s property market was still weak, denting premium sales.

It also said there was still uncertainty about the changed regulatory environment for the financial sector in Norway and abroad.

“Gjensidige’s profitability targets remain unchanged and profitability is prioritised above growth,” it said.

First-quarter pretax profit rose to 1.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($248.81 million) from a 815 million profit a year earlier, topping the average forecast of 880 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said the commercial underwriting profit for the quarter came to 506 million crowns, compared to 50 million crowns in the same period a year ago.

“It was a very strong result driven by the very positive claims development, particularly in Norway, and a stronger investment performance,” said Haakon Reistad Fure, analyst at DNB Markets.

“What is particularly pleasant is the continued cost-effectiveness, and 3 percent growth in underwritten premiums. That is something you do not see in the results now, but it’s a leading indicator of what growth will be for the rest of the year.”

Fure added that he expected to raise his estimates for 2012 by 13 percent and those for 2013 by some 5 percent.

Gjensidige’s combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 88.4 percent compared to the average estimate of 95.3 percent and 98.8 percent a year ago.

The improved ratio was a result of fewer claims mainly due to a mild winter which reduced damages to property and also fewer claims from motor-related products, it said.

The return on the company’s investment portfolio improved to 909 million crowns in the quarter, from 779 million for the same quarter in 2010, representing a 1.6 percent return.

Gjensidige said returns on the investment portfolio was positively influenced by a strong development in the stock market during the period, in addition to a good return on corporate bonds. ($1=5.7393 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)