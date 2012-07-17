UPDATE 1-Gjensidige Q2 earnings top f'casts as claims fall

(Adds detail)

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest insurer Gjensidige posted second-quarter earnings above forecasts on Tuesday as its general insurance operations saw higher premiums earned while insurance claims fell.

The company said the insurance arm, in which pretax profit grew 17 percent from the year-ago quarter, had benefited from a mild winter with few frost-related claims but also from lower operating expenses.

April to June pretax profit fell slightly to 1.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($200.19 million) from a 1.25 billion profit in the year-ago period, topping all estimates in a Reuters polll where the average forecast was 1.12 billion.

The decline in earnings from the second quarter in 2011 was due to a lower result in the investment portfolio.

Gjensidige said the outlook for the Norwegian general insurance operations is still deemed to be good, while the economic situation in Denmark continues to be weak, especially due to Denmark’s weak housing market which has dented the group’s premiums in the Nordic segment.

It added that there is reason to expect a continued positive development in premiums in the Baltic economies, where it swung to a profit in the quarter.

Gjensidige’s combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 83.9 percent compared to the average estimate of 88.1 percent, an improvevemt from 86.1 percent a year ago.

“Gjensidige’s financial targets remain unchanged, and profitability is prioritised over growth,” the firm said, adding that over time, the annual combined ratio shall be within the 90 to 93 percent range.

Gjensidige targets a return on equity before taxes above 15 percent, and to pay a dividend of between 50 and 80 percent of the group’s net profit.

The annualised return on equity for the first half of 2012 was 22.8 percent. ($1=6.0943 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mike Nesbit)