Gjensidige Q1 earnings top forecasts

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest insurer Gjensidige posted a much larger increase in first-quarter earnings than forecast, citing a substantial improvement in its gereral insurance operations as well as a mild winter.

First-quarter pretax profit rose to 1.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($248.81 million) from a 815 million profit in the year-ago period, topping the average forecast of 880 million in a Reuters poll.

Gjensidige’s combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 88.4 percent compared to the average estimate of 95.3 percent, and to 98.8 percent a year ago. ($1 = 5.7393 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)