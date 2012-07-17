FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gjensidige Q2 earnings top f'casts
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

Gjensidige Q2 earnings top f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest insurer Gjensidige posted second-quarter earnings above forecasts on Tuesday as its general insurance operations saw higher premiums earned while insurance claims fell.

April to June pretax profit fell slightly to 1.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($200.19 million) from a 1.25 billion profit in the year-ago period, topping all estimates in a Reuters polll where the average forecast was 1.12 billion.

Gjensidige’s combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 83.9 percent compared to the average estimate of 88.1 percent, an improvevemt from 86.1 percent a year ago. ($1 = 6.0943 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.