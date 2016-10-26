FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Gjensidige Q3 pretax lags forecast, shares drop 4 pct
October 26, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Gjensidige Q3 pretax lags forecast, shares drop 4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with quotes from CEO, share price)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gjensidige

* CEO Helge Leiro Baastad says on track to be profitable in Sweden in 2017 and in the Baltics in 2018

* Says financial targets remain unchanged

* Says "we have a clear ambition to grow by continuing our strategy of small to medium size acquisitions.. .In case of potential significant structural changes in the Nordics, we would like to be a natural participant"

* Says large part of weaker insurance result is explained by heavy rainfalls in Eastern Norway

* By 0800 GMT, Gjensidige shares trade 4 pct lower for the day, underperforming a 0.8 pct fall in the Oslo benchmark index

* Q3 pretax profit nok 1,515.9 million (Reuters poll nok 1.62 billion)

* Q3 combined ratio 87.5 percent (Reuters poll 82.9 percent)

* The Board has decided to distribute excess capital in the amount of NOK 2,000 million, corresponding to NOK 4.00 per share

* Says the lower underwriting result in the quarter was partly driven by a provision of NOK 120 million to cover one-time restructuring costs related to the reduction of about 190 full-time equivalent positions in staff and support functions

* Repeats over the next 2-4 years, average annual run-off gains are expected to be around NOK 800 million, moving the expected reported combined ratio to the lower end of the 86-89 corridor (undiscounted)

* Competition is still increasing in the Norwegian general insurance market, partly driven by a more challenging macroeconomic environment, which is resulting in limited growth

* The growth rate is expected to remain low in the short to medium term

* New, profitable opportunities for growth will be considered in the Nordic region and the Baltic states, leveraging the Group's scalable business model and best practice

* Strong emphasis will also be placed on further developing cooperation with partners and distributors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

