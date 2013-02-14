FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gjensidige Q4 profit rises more than expected
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Gjensidige Q4 profit rises more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest insurer Gjensidige’s fourth-quarter earnings rose more than expected as premiums earned rose and claims fell, while the return on financial assets increased.

October to December pretax profit rose to 1.38 billion crowns ($251.8 million) from 814 million in the year-ago period, it said on Thursday, beating all estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts in which the mean forecast was 1.12 billion crowns.

Gjensidige’s combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 86.4 percent compared to the average estimate of 89.0 percent, and from 95.7 percent a year ago.

It proposed a dividend of 6.85 crowns per share, above forecasts and up from 4.55 a year ago. ($1 = 5.4806 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.