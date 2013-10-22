RPT-Norway's Gjensidige sets higher targets as profit beats estimates

(Repeats to attach to alert, no changes in text)

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Gjensidige set higher financial targets as it reported third-quarter results that beat forecasts.

The firm’s pre-tax profit was 1.67 billion Norwegian crowns ($282.59 million) against expectations for 1.42 billion crowns and against 1.6 billion crowns a year ago. The firm will offer an extraordinary dividend of six crowns per share next year. ($1 = 5.9097 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)