Norwegian insurer Gjensidige Q1 hit by higher payments
May 7, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Gjensidige reported first-quarter core earnings below forecasts as costs rose due to increased payments to cover property damage.

Its pre-tax profit declined to 541 million Norwegian crowns ($92.69 million) from 1.43 billion at the same time last year, and against expectations for 577 million.

The firm had previously announced it would write down the value of its shares in insurer Storebrand by $100 million. ($1 = 5.8369 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

