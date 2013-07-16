FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian insurer Gjensidige Q2 profit slightly below f'casts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

Norwegian insurer Gjensidige Q2 profit slightly below f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Gjensidige reported a slightly higher-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday as claims rose, in part because of floodings in Norway.

Its pretax profit declined to 1.08 billion Norwegian crowns ($177.61 million) from 1.22 billion at the same time last year, and against analysts’ expectations for 1.16 billion.

Its combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, was 90.3 percent compared to the average estimate of 89.0 percent, from 83.9 percent a year ago. ($1 = 6.0807 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.