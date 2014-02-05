FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Insurer Gjensidige to put more money aside due bad weather as Q4 beats fcast
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Insurer Gjensidige to put more money aside due bad weather as Q4 beats fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional readers with no changes to text)

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest insurer Gjensidige said it would next year double the money it puts aside to 200 million crowns ($31.80 million) to pay claims due to bad weather as it reported quarterly results that beat expectations on Wednesday.

The firm’s pre-tax profit fell to 1.28 billion crowns ($203.50 million) against 1.4 billion crowns at the same time a year earlier, but beating expectations for 1.23 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gjensidige also proposed a dividend of 12.8 crowns per share for 2013.

$1 = 6.2899 Norwegian kroner Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.