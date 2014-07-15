FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Gjensidige's Q2 earnings ahead of expectations
July 15, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Insurer Gjensidige's Q2 earnings ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Gjensidige, Norway’s biggest non-life insurer, reported second-quarter results that beat forecasts on Tuesday and said its capital situation was good.

The firm’s pre-tax profit rose to 1.75 billion crowns ($283.23 million), against 1.08 billion crowns at the same time a year earlier, beating expectations for 1.39 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its combined ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, dropped to 81.2, against expectations for 86.8 in a Reuters poll, from 90.3 in the year-ago period.

$1 = 6.1788 Norwegian Kroner Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
