Gjensidige may sell its 10.4 pct stake in SR Bank

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Gjensidige plans to cut its stake in banking group SR Bank , the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gjensidige hopes to sell at least 14 million shares and may sell all its 26.48 million shares, corresponding to a 10.4 percent stake, it said.

Brokers Arctic Securities and DNB Markets are book runners in the transaction, which Gjensidige plans to complete by 0600 GMT on Feb 12.

SR Bank shares traded flat on the Oslo Bourse at 1130 GMT, at 63 Norwegian crowns per share. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Henrik Stolen)