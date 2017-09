Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA : * contemplates sale of up to 90,458,254 shares in Storebrand ASA * Says shares represent 20.11% of Storebrand’s capital and voting rights * Says potential sale is to be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuilt

offering to institutional investors * Says has engaged BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Pareto Securities as

bookrunners in the sale