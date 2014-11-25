FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GK Software says 9-month turnover up 6.7 pct to 30.56 mln euros
November 25, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GK Software says 9-month turnover up 6.7 pct to 30.56 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - GK Software AG :

* Says was able to expand its turnover by 6.7 percent to a figure of 30.56 million euros during first nine months of 2014

* Continues to expect overall FY turnover to exceed figure for previous year

* Says it is not possible to provide any FY earnings margin forecast

* Says 9-month EBIT figure for period was -2.2 million euros (-0.70 million euros in 9 months 2013)

* Says 9-month EBIT margin related to sales was -7.3 percent (-2.4 percent at same time in 2013) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
