#Casinos & Gaming
June 22, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's GKL signs land agreement for planned Incheon casino resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with South Korea’s main international airport operator for use of land to build a casino resort in the city of Incheon, west of Seoul.

GKL, a state-run operator of foreigner-only casinos in South Korea, said in a regulatory filing it also had chosen an unnamed financial advisor to attract investment for its planned integrated resort on land it had agreed to use with Incheon International Airport.

A GKL spokesman identified the adviser as Korea Exchange Bank. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
