Sept 16 (Reuters) - GKN Plc :

* GKN Aerospace enters into a risk and revenue sharing agreement with Pratt & Whitney for Purepower PW1900G engine programme

* GKN Aerospace anticipates that agreement could be worth approximately $2.5 bln revenue over life of programme

* Under agreement GKN Aerospace will take a 7 percent share in engine programme

* First delivery of development parts is scheduled to take place early in 2015 Further company coverage: