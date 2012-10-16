FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GKN says Q3 helped by automotive demand in U.S., China
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-GKN says Q3 helped by automotive demand in U.S., China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - GKN PLC : * Demand has remained broadly in line with expectations * More challenging European automotive and industrial markets offset by strong

automotive demand in the US and China * Group sales in the three months ended 30 September totalled £1,608 million,

up 8% * Q4 anticipated to show usual seasonal improvement, although softening markets

are expected to have some impact * Q3trading profit increased slightly to £114 million (2011: £113 million)

although trading margin reduced to 7.1%

