BRIEF-GKN says Q3 helped by automotive demand in U.S., China

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - GKN PLC : * Demand has remained broadly in line with expectations * More challenging European automotive and industrial markets offset by strong

automotive demand in the US and China * Group sales in the three months ended 30 September totalled £1,608 million,

up 8% * Q4 anticipated to show usual seasonal improvement, although softening markets

are expected to have some impact * Q3trading profit increased slightly to £114 million (2011: £113 million)

although trading margin reduced to 7.1%